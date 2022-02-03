Early season calf sale prices always have to be taken with a pinch of salt, as small numbers can severely skew the price averages for any one category of stock.

Typically, each year we see calf sales take off with a flurry of high prices and then, over the coming weeks as numbers build, prices settle at a lower level.

Last year saw some record prices being paid for calves in early spring. These high prices somewhat carried through to the main season, with a buoyant calf trade experienced throughout last spring.

Strong prices

While there have been some really strong prices seen again in some sales over the last fortnight, it’s fair to say that the same heights as last year are not being seen thus far at least.

Three-week-old Friesian bull calves averaged €74/head this week. The same week last year, this figure stood at €97/head.

Likewise, three-week-old Angus heifers averaged €167/head this week, back €90/head on the same week last year.

Calf numbers in marts across the country are expected to ramp up significantly over the next fortnight and, at that stage, a better comparison between this year and last can be made.

From next week, a weekly calf price update will be available in print in the Irish Farmers Journal as part of our extensive mart coverage.