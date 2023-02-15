These three-week-old Frieisian bull calves weighed 54kg and sold for €75 in Bandon on Monday 13 February.

The new-look Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) calf price data table this week sees a big jump in total calf numbers traded, with Friesian bulls aged from 10 to 20 days old making up the majority of numbers.

The average price paid for these calves sits at €50/head for the last seven days.

While not every mart is weighing calves, data from those that are show the average weight of Friesian bulls in this age bracket to be 52kg.

Older bulls

Older Friesian bulls (21 to 42 days old) averaged €65/head, with weight-reporting marts showing an average of 62kg for this age band.

Where weights are being displayed, there is a definite price difference between calves over and under 50kg, with exporters less anxious for calves falling below this weight.

Anecdotal reports suggest the number of beef-sired calves to be building earlier than in previous years.

However, the data backing this point up is limited, so the next fortnight or so will either prove or reject this theory.

For those that are beef-sired, Angus dominates, with bull calves aged 10 to 20 days averaging €183/head, while the older category averaged €236/head.

It is within this weight category that many farmer buyers are operating, willing to pay extra for the early-born calf with a bit of weight.

However, it is the price at the younger end of the scale which will likely see the main season calf price settle around.

Younger Angus heifers averaged €147/head, while older types settled at €193/head.

Heavier Hereford

Hereford heifers averaged €188/head at between 10 and 20 days old, while older calves averaged €218/head.

Hereford bull calf prices were €30/head to €50/head above Angus bull prices this week, although looking at the weight data, Hereford calves were 8kg heavier on average than the Angus calves.

Continental calf numbers are very small in sales at the moment.