These one-month-old Friesian bulls weighed 47kg and sold for €40 in Bandon on Monday.

Friesian bull calf numbers dominate, with the average sale age increasing slightly on the week.

The number of calves traded this week increased by 80%, as the calf sale season is now in full swing.

However, 55% of calves are still younger than three weeks old.

There is a clear pattern becoming established at sales across the country that sees these younger, lighter calves having a limited number of outlets.

Extra days

Mart managers are urging farmers to give calves those extra few days in order to guarantee a customer for them.

Young Friesian bulls up to three weeks old remain at €54/head this week, while older calves are back by €1/head to €71/head. There are still reports of Friesian bull calves making north of €130/head, but these are for January-born calves of which numbers are becoming very limited.

Good weather

The extended period of good weather has resulted in perfect conditions for calf exports, with no sailing issues, so demand from shippers is firm.

Export-type calves are selling for between €40/head and €90/head for the most part at weights from roughly 50kg to 60kg being the sweet spot for the job.

Beef calves

Beef-sired calf numbers were up 171% on the previous seven days and the jump has a significant effect on the average calf price.

Angus bulls under three weeks old were back €24/head, while heifers of the same age were down €30/head.

It leaves the average price at €149/head for bulls and €110/head for heifers.

Older types are averaging €194/head and €134/head for bulls and heifers respectively.

Hereford calves are also back on last week, but not to the same extent.

The average price of calves up to three weeks old sits at €195/head for bulls and €144/head for heifers, back around €12 on the previous week.