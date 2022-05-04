This pair of one-month-old bull calves had an average weight of 61kg and sold for €155 each in Bandon on Monday.

Last week’s boost in demand for Angus calves for export is still being reflected in this week’s figures.

The ICBF database, which is reported from Tuesday to Tuesday, captures the strong demand for calves throughout last week and sees the price of Angus heifers up €25/head to an average price of €116/head.

Angus bulls are up €17/head to €160/head on average.

These increased prices are likely to decline over the course of the week, as the availability of livestock-carrying ferries has been an issue in recent days.

Hereford calves did not enjoy the same price lift as Angus calves, although bull calves were up slightly on the previous week by €13/head to an average price of €183/head.

However, heifers were back €8/head to €111/head.

Currently, there are 26% more Angus calves being traded compared with Hereford-sired calves.

The Friesian bull price is also up significantly, again due to the boost in demand last week, to an average price of €77/head.

Friesian bull calf numbers are becoming very tight and are only accounting for 7.5% of all calves traded in marts this week.