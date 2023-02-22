These three-week-old Friesian bulls weighed 61kg and sold for €85 in Bandon Mart this week.

The Irish Cattle Breedinng Federation (ICBF) calf price database has seen exponential growth in calf numbers at sales this week and while demand for quality calves is strong, the overall price eased slightly over the past seven days.

Not surprisingly, the greatest jump in numbers was seen in the Friesian bull category aged 10 to 21 days old.

The average price within this band was €54/head this week, but speaking with mart managers, there is a huge variation in price, ultimately driven by weight.

Lower limit

Lighter calves are not in demand by farmers or shippers, with 48kg to 50kg seemingly being the lower limit the majority of buyers are willing to operate at.

While farmers may look to move calves on once they are 10 days to two weeks old in order to reduce the pressure on farm, giving calves an extra few days to gain more kilos is having a big effect on the price being paid.

Friesians

The average weight for 10- to 21-day-old Friesian bull calves was 52kg, while for the older category (21 to 42 days), the average weight (where weight data is recorded) was 57kg. The average price for these calves was €72/head.

Angus calves are the next highest in number at marts, with big demand still for older calves and some big prices being paid for them.

However, for younger stock aged 10 days to three weeks, the average price for bulls was €173, while heifers were €140/head for the past seven days, easing by €15/head on last week.

Older Angus

Older Angus calves were back by a similar figure to an average of €201/head and €168/head for bulls and heifers respectively.

Hereford calves, with fewer numbers available than Angus, are running €25/head to €30/head above the Angus price.

Belgian Blue bulls over three weeks old averaged €312/head this week, while younger bulls made €243/head.