These six-week-old bull calves had an average weight of 68kgs and sold for €80 each in Bandon on Monday.

The average calf price in marts is now running more than 30% behind the same time last year.

Figures from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) calf price database show prices in February actually ran 4% above 2021 levels, however sharp declines throughout March saw the average calf price finish the month 15% behind the year previous. This decline has continued into April with prices now running more than 30% lower than the same time last year. Within this, Friesian bull calf prices are back 11% on average, ranging from being up 7% in mid-February to 31% behind in mid-April. Belgian Blue calves suffered the greatest price reduction throughout spring, back 18% on last year followed by Angus calves (17%) with Hereford and Limousin calves back 14% respectively.