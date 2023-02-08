These two-week-old Hereford-cross bulls weighed 57kg and sold for €280 in Bandon this week.

The calf trade is starting to ramp up, with numbers coming forward for sale increasing significantly over the last seven days.

Early sales are rarely a good indication of where the main season trade will finally settle, but, overall, things have started on a positive note.

There is always demand from farmers for the January-born calf that will be reared and ready for a long season at grass and the demand for stock is reflecting that once again.

Weighing

The weighing of calves continues to grow in popularity, with both farmer and export buyers giving them more confidence in their purchases.

The average price for Friesian bulls was €48/head this week, but, within that, there was quite a range, whereby older, heavier and more square calves were making up to €100 in some instances.

Angus calves averaged €204/head for bulls and €166/head for heifers, while Herefords fetched €30/head to €35/head more than this.

Looking at the same week last year, prices are back around €10/head to €15/head, but it is too early to tell if this is a trend that will continue.