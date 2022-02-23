These one-month-old bull calves had an average weight of 56kg and made €50 each in Bandon on Monday.

The ICBF calf price database is showing a €6/head price reduction for Friesian bull calves compared with the previous seven days, but, in reality, the trade for Friesian bulls was much more positive this week.

The database only reports calves that were sold and with sizeable numbers going through sales unsold last week, these calves would not appear in the figures.

With weighing calves pre-sale becoming more common, many marts are asking farmers to hold back lighter calves.

It sees the average Friesian bull calf price rest at €54/head.

Traditional breed beef-sired calves were back €7/head on average as availability of these breed types begins to grow. Angus heifers were back €13/head to an average price of €189.

Hereford heifers are consistently running €15 to €20/head above Angus heifer prices in recent weeks, with an average price paid this week of €206/head.

The price of younger Angus and Hereford bulls was actually up this week by €7/head, while one-month-old calves were back significantly by €38/head on average. Three-week-old Angus bulls averaged €234/head, while Herefords of the same age were €260/head.