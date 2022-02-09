Calf sale numbers are beginning to build across the country, with the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) calf price database showing a near doubling in numbers traded this week compared with the previous seven days. Overall, the start of the calf trading sales is being described as being solid if not spectacular.

Friesian bulls account for the greatest proportion of calves traded this week. However, reports suggest a low level of exporter activity for calves as of yet. Across all age brackets, Friesian bulls averaged €65/head, back €8/head compared with the previous week.

Beef calf numbers are quite low at this stage of the season. Average prices for Angus heifers ranged from €169/head at two weeks old up to €191/head for month-old calves. Angus bulls averaged €219/head overall, back slightly on last week.

Hereford heifers were quite solid across all age brackets, ranging from €207/head to €227/head, while Hereford bulls averaged €271/head.

Continental calves, where available, are a decent trade. Belgian Blue calves averaged €340/head and €360/head, while Limousin calves averaged €274 and €253 for bulls and heifers respectively.