Increasing top-up payments for young female farmers and pushing the percentage of TAMS funding for all female farmers are just some of the recommendations being put forward by the National Women’s Council of Ireland (NWCI) as part of its submission on the Agri-Food Strategy 2030.
The NWCI has insisted that concrete measures are needed in the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and at Government level to support female farmers.
It has pointed to the consistently low percentage of female farm ownership in Ireland at just 12% (16,100) since 2010. Overall, Ireland has the fifth lowest number of female farmers in Europe, despite CSO figures showing that over one-quarter of those working on farms (71,700) are women.
Farm succession is highlighted as a huge barrier to female farm ownership and the submission detailed the low number of female young farmers and showed that 31% of female farmers are over 80 years of age.
It welcomed Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue’s commitment to gender equality on farms but pointed out that the Department of Agriculture had not taken part in the Gender and Equality Budgeting pilot project.
It explained that there were very few areas except agriculture where 90% of public investment is going to one gender and urged the Department to take action.
Recommendations
level within the next CAP strategic plan.
improving gender balance in stakeholder organisations and State and company boards
in the sector.
SHARING OPTIONS: