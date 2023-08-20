The Government needs to provide significant funding for local authorities and landowners towards the cost of removal of trees suffering from ash dieback, Senator Victor Boyhan has said.

He called for each of the 31 local authorities to be empowered to fund, co-ordinate and administer a new Government fund, to be established, to tackle the problem.

Such a fund would allow works to be co-ordinated in a targeted way in consultation with and support of property owners, farmers, foresters and local farm organisations impacted by ash dieback.

Senator Boyhan, who is a member of the Oireachtas committee of agriculture, said: “It’s clear to see all over the countryside the ash dieback trees, wood and branches on public roadways and again highlights the disaster that ash dieback is across the country.

“The impact of Storm Betty clearly demonstrates the danger of unmanaged trees and exposes the issue of public safety around ash dieback left in situ.”

The danger will increase as older trees become infected

He added that accidents occurring due to trees and branches falling is a major concern as the disease spreads.

“The danger will increase as older trees become infected. This will have serious implications for farmers, foresters and land owners, particularly if the trees are growing close to public roadways,” he said.

“If there are old ash trees in the hedgerow situated close to a public road, there may be a risk of these trees falling on to the road, pathways and structures.”

Negligent

“If a tree or branch falls on to a road or on to adjoining land and, as a consequence, causes injury or damage to an individual or property, the general rule is that the owner of the tree will be liable only it can be established that he/she has been negligent,” the senator said.

“If it can be shown that the owner of the tree knew or ought to have known that the tree was dangerous and that he/she took no action to deal with it, he/she will be guilty of negligence and therefore liable for the injury or damage that may result.”

He added that the Roads Act 1993 (Section 70) places a statutory obligation on all landowners/occupiers of land or structures to ensure that roadside structures, trees, shrubs or other vegetation do not present a danger to those using and working on public roads.

While Senator Boyhan acknowledged that tree owners have responsibilities, he said the Government needs to act “to support farmers and landowners [to] tackle the scourge of ash dieback”.