Tillage farmers are being asked to take part in a short online survey to help determine the level of uptake of various technologies on their farms.

The survey is being conducted by UCD's school of agriculture and food science and has so far seen a great response.

However, with a closing date of 22 October, tillage farmers are being urged to take the time to complete the survey.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, UCD’s Gary Gillespie said: "We know there is no such thing as a quiet time in agriculture, but with just under a month left to complete the survey, we would greatly appreciate if people could use this short break between harvest and sowing in conjunction with the showery weather to take a few minutes to answer the questions.”

Purpose

The information being gathered as part of this work will allow UCD to determine which technologies are not currently being used by Irish farmers and why.

UCD has called on tillage farmers to fill out its ag-tech survey.

Gary said that this will then allow them to tailor their research work to addressing the questions that farmers would find most useful.

The link for the survey is available at www.bit.ly/ucdagtech or scan the QR code using your smartphone.