More than 400 farmers thronged the Mullingar Park Hotel at our final CAP seminar on Tuesday night. There were a couple of key take-home messages that all farmers need to pay critical attention to before calving and lambing starts in earnest in the coming weeks.
The more preparatory work you can do now, the easier the application process will be in the coming weeks. Remember, you will be far more tired and anxious in two months’ time when the very thought of sorting out maps will be very difficult.
SHARING OPTIONS: