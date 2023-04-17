Member states were also called on to make start-up and investment aid for young farmers available.\ Philip Doyle

EU member states have been called on to regulate agricultural land markets in order to promote land access for young farmers by “all means available” in a report by the European Parliament’s agriculture committee.

The report, which looked at generational renewal for the EU farms of the future, issued a number of calls aimed at increasing the numbers of young farmers.

All means available include “pre-emptive rights in favour of young farmers, price controls, acquisition caps or obligations to maintain agricultural activity,” it said in the report.

It also called on member states to ensure the transparency of the rural land market, while maintaining up-to-date public information on land markets and land planning, communicating about land sales and monitoring land concentration.

The committee also said that the Commission should establish an EU observatory on farmland.

This would be part of the rural observatory and it would monitor, in particular, trends and prices for land sale and rental, as well as changes in farmland use.

Support

The committee stressed that “public support is fundamental in addressing the financing problems affecting young farmers, in particular for women and small farms”.

Member states were also called on to make start-up and investment aid for young farmers available throughout the entire budgetary period and to support access to training opportunities, namely on soft skills and digital and sustainable farming methods, in particular for new entrants.

Planning

The committee insisted that young people “must be involved and given the ability to participate in political life and decision-making processes to ensure that their specific needs are accounted for and that policies provide effective support for their development”.

It added that the young farmers of today and tomorrow will be the most affected by the impacts of climate change and by the loss of biodiversity, but that they are also better equipped to seize the opportunities presented by the green and digital transitions.