Accounts to 3 April 2021 show a return to profit for the Co Kilkenny pigmeat processor Callan Bacon under new ownership.

Operating profit was €2.872m on a turnover of €47,011m compared with an operating loss of €1.001m on a turnover of €52.429m for the year ending 30 April 2020.

Profit before taxation was €2.565m and after tax profit was €2.409m.

Average number of employees was down from 233 to 220, with total staff costs at €6.777m.

In July 2020, Callan Bacon’s parent company M&M Walshe Holdings was sold to Plotview Ltd and became part of the Element UK TOPCO Ltd group of companies from 3 July 2020.

Bank loans of €4.854m in the previous year’s accounts were repaid following the acquisition of M&M Walshe Holdings and its affiliated subsidiaries.

After year end on 30 April 2021, Element UK TOPCO Ltd was acquired by Sofina Foods Inc.