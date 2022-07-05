Irish Einbock importer PJ Callan will have the latest P-Box STI Speedtronic plastic body hopper unit on show.

The 265l plastic hopper and metering unit can handle all seeds including fertiliser, grass seed, cereals and proves ideal for under sowing.

Two seeding roller options provide such flexibility. A low-level sensor is also fitted as standard to detect when seed is about to run out. The unit comes with eight outlet hoses and splash plates and is available with an electric or mechanical fan. A calibration button is situated to the rear of the machine. All seeder functions are operated via the Speed-Tronic terminal.

Also on the PJ Callan stand will be the heavy-duty Grass Manager Pro harrow. It features one hydraulic cylinder per section to ensure the set downward pressure is applied at all times. Being hydraulic, the pressure can be adjusted from the cab seat. It is available in 3m, 6m and 12m working widths and comes fitted with 8mm tines which are 490mm long.