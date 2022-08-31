Minister of State Calleary will be responsible for trade promotion and the regulation of companies as a junior minister. \ Philip Doyle

Former Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary has been appointed to fill the junior minister vacancy left by the resignation of Robert Troy TD last week.

As Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Calleary’s brief will hold responsibility for trade promotion and company regulation.

The Mayo TD had been the Minister for Agriculture from 15 July to 22 August 2020 when he resigned after attending an Oireachtas Golf Society event in Clifden, County Galway which was later found not to have broken COVID-19 guidelines in place at the time.

Speaking on the appointment, an Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that Calleary would help Irish companies navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead of them.