Growers will get to see weed control technology at work.

A major new event for the vegetable sector takes place this week.

As part of the upcoming Crops and Cover Crop Cultivations open day, a new live demonstration event focused on mechanical weeding solutions for the field vegetable sector will also take place.

The event will feature two mechanical weed control demonstrations.

The main demonstration, which lasts 1.5 hours, will begin at 9am and is specifically designed to cater to growers and individuals with a keen interest in specialised equipment and machinery. A shorter one-hour demonstration will take place at 2.30pm.

Challenges

With the increasing challenges associated with herbicides, such as resistance and withdrawal of key products, there is a growing demand for non-chemical weed management tools in the sustainable production of outdoor field vegetables.

We highly recommend that field vegetable growers and others interested in this specialised demonstration make an effort to attend the event at 9am. It is also advisable to book your spot in advance.

To make a booking, click here.