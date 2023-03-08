The Committee also urged Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue to work with the EU to allow TAMS-funded solar panels to sell surplus electricity back to the grid.

There have been calls for the development of a one-stop-shop to oversee all aspects of on-farm solar PV development.

Members of the Joint Committee on Agriculture made the calls in a new report on the development of on-farm solar PV.

The committee believes the current system, which involves solar PV regulations and responsibilities split between various departments, has resulted in a lack of transparency and unnecessary complexity.

To address these issues, the committee recommends that the Department of Agriculture establish a one-stop-shop service to facilitate on-farm solar PV development, collect relevant data, set specific solar targets for the agricultural sector, and report to the government.

The committee also urged Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue to work with the EU to allow TAMS-funded solar panels to sell surplus electricity back to the grid.

Who gets the credit?

The report acknowledged that the emission savings from on-farm solar generation will mainly benefit the energy sector, and have a minimal impact on the agricultural sector's target of reducing emissions by 25% by 2030. However, it will help achieve the electricity sector's target of reducing emissions by 75%.

That said, farm renewable electricity production will align with the AgClimatise target of achieving a 20% reduction in agricultural energy use and deploying at least 20% renewable energy technologies by 2030.