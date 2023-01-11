Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA) members who took part in a protest last week are seeking openness, transparency and accountability from the organisation following the removal of three women from its national executive board (NEB).
Patricia Madden, Carol Grogan and Joanne Dunphy Allen were removed from the board last October. A protest over their removal and lack of transparency as to why they were removed from their posts took place at ICA headquarters on Merrion Road, Dublin, last Friday.
