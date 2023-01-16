Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has issued a call for proposals for agri-food tourism initiatives.

These initiatives are supported by the 2023 Rural Innovation and Development Fund, under which €300,000 is available for various projects.

Minister McConalogue said that there are many natural symmetries between tourism and the agri-food sector and they complement each other well.

Funding

A maximum amount of €25,000 is available for projects supporting agri-food tourism initiatives and this may also include rural food markets.

Applications should be made via the call for proposals application form, which is available here.

The funding provided under this initiative aligns with many of the goals in the Department’s strategy for the agri-food sector Food Vision 2030.

"One of the key actions in this strategy is to continue to develop linkages between local food and tourism offerings, including support for business development and marketing initiatives to support and promote food and drink visitor attractions including the distillery, brewery and tourism sector.

"Ireland’s agri-food sector is ingrained in the fabric of Irish society and is one of the main drivers of our economy, especially in rural and coastal areas.”

Closing date for receipt of applications is noon on 23 February and the Department has said that applications will be assessed through a competitive process for funding of proposed projects.