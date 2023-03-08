The use of top-quality tillage ground for solar farms needs to be discussed and debated at national level, the Irish Grain Growers Group (IGG) has maintained.

While IGG chair Bobby Miller stressed that farmers were not against the development of solar farms, he said the implications of arable land moving out of crop production indefinitely should be a cause of real concern.
“The Irish Grain Growers Group is not against solar farms, and landowners have the right to do what they want with their own land,” Miller said.