The farm bodies want farmers to reap the rewards of climate actions, if they are to carry the costs of tighter regulations.

Calls for increased climate-related supports for farmers, and for on-farm carbon sequestration to be included in future emissions’ calculations, have been made by the farm organisations.

Submissions by the farming bodies on the national carbon budgets were forwarded to the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications in recent weeks.

The ICMSA insisted grants must be made available to all farmers who need to invest in additional environmental infrastructure to enable them to work in a more carbon-efficient manner.

It said this investment should be funded under the Just Transition budget.

The ICMSA also called for the introduction of a climate accountancy system to recognise actions taken by farmers which result in carbon sequestration.

This view was shared by the INHFA. It said the establishment of a “thorough carbon accountancy system” which calculated all carbon emissions, while also measuring the sequestration capacity of holdings, was urgently required.

Priority

“The development of a model such as this must be a priority for Government and relevant State bodies such as Teagasc,” the INHFA maintained.

Meanwhile, the ICSA’s Dermot Kelleher said information on how to monetise carbon credits needed to be provided to farmers.

“We cannot accept any more delay when we see large corporations paying for carbon credits related to land use and forestry to greenwash their own businesses and yet farmers are not benefiting,” the ICSA leader said.

The farm organisations said a complete revamp of Ireland’s forestry policy was needed, with the INHFA calling for a move away from Sitka spruce and the planting of more native hardwoods.

The ICMSA described as “completely unrealistic” proposals under the climate strategy for the planting of 20,000ha per annum from 2028. The farm body said these figures “needed to be reviewed”.

On the rewetting of peatlands, the farm bodies said this policy could not be allowed to undermine the productive capacity of neighbouring farmers who choose not to rewet their land.