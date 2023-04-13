“A devastating attack like this has huge consequences for a family farm and it will take a long time for this farm to recover,” Kenneth Jones said. / Donal O'Leary

Over 70 sheep have been killed in a dog attack in Kerry, with the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) now demanding that Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue move faster in relation to dog control.

Upwards of 70 ewes and lambs were attacked and killed or forced into the sea where they subsequently drowned in the past few days in the Sneem area in Kerry, the IFA has said, leaving a local farmer devastated.

This was not the first dog attack this farmer has experienced in recent years, it added.

Kerry IFA chair Kenneth Jones has called on Minister McConalogue to move faster in relation to dog control or attacks like this will continue to mar rural Ireland.

Horrific scenes

“The horrific scenes in Kerry are unfortunately a common sight at this point.

“A devastating attack like this has huge consequences for a family farm and it will take a long time for this farm to recover,” Jones said.

“[The] IFA [has] been tirelessly working for dog control laws to be strengthened up, but the Minister has failed to move quickly and we are going to continue to see attacks like these devastate more farm families,” the Kerry IFA chair said.

Regulations

Stronger regulations, including increased fines, were brought before the cabinet, which the IFA recognised as a step in the right direction.

However, it warned that more needs to be done to not just prevent dog attacks on livestock, but to bring forward serious consequences for the owners of dogs found attacking livestock.

The IFA is again appealing to all dog owners to be extra vigilant of their dogs and their whereabouts at all times, especially at this time of the year when livestock are lambing and calving.