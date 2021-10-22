There have been calls for fast-tracked planning process for positive energy projects.

Securing planning permission continues to be a stumbling block for many renewable energy projects.

However, MEP Seán Kelly has now called for new fast-tracked planning procedures for positive energy projects.

Speaking recently in the European Parliament, Kelly said that rising energy prices and energy security is a growing concern across Europe.

This is of critical importance for Ireland, which is likely facing a 30% increase in demand in the next decade, he said.

Streamline

“In Ireland, permitting requirements for renewable energy projects are a major obstacle. I call on the Government to streamline renewable project procedures, particularly for offshore wind, so that we can move to an energy system in line with our climate goals,” he said.

“Ireland is committed to achieving 70% renewable energy - there is no time to lose. The Renewable Energy Directive includes several provisions that simplify permitting processes, but member states must do more to fast-track positive energy projects,” Kelly concluded.