Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has issued a call for proposals for food waste reduction initiatives.

Some €180,000 is available for proposals relating to the promotion and/or development of innovative food waste reduction projects, which are designed to reduce food waste generated in rural areas.

The funding will be awarded on a competitive basis.

“Tackling food waste is one the most effective solutions in tackling our global climate targets. It is good for the environment and good for the pocket,” Minister McConalogue said.

“The call for proposals, which comes under the 2023 Rural Innovation and Development Fund, relates to the provision of services for the support of food waste reduction projects, which are designed to reduce food waste generated by primary producers and food businesses in rural areas."

Target

He said the scheme aims to identify, target and address what is a major issue not just here in Ireland but globally.

“Ireland generates over one million tonnes of food waste each year. We simply must address this.

“This call for proposals also helps to address the Rural Innovation and Development Fund’s overall objective to energise the rural economy by encouraging innovative job creation and sustainable enterprise development.

“The funding provided under this initiative aligns with many of the goals in my Department’s ambitious strategy for the agri-food sector Food Vision 2030. It is more important than ever that we support and promote these important initiatives,” he said.

2022 projects

Funding in 2022 was made available to the following successful projects under the call from proposals:

Clean Technology Centre at Munster Technological University – the continued development and roll-out of the Savour Food Programme.

Food Cloud – FoodCloud Apple Gleaning Project.

Foodie Save – this is the further development and expansion of a mobile app which allows businesses in the commercial food sector to sell their unsold surplus food at the end of their business day, thereby reducing food waste.

Carlow County Council – Delivery of a new programme called Optimization+, which brings together supports for small and medium enterprises in the food, drink and hospitality sector to develop an effective circular economy model for their treatment of food and food waste.

Further information in relation to the initiative, along with the application form, is available here.

The closing date for receipt of applications is noon on 23 March 2023.