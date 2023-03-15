The comprehensive EU protein strategy will be introduced to provide effective measures to increase and enhance the EU’s production of protein.

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has called on Irish stakeholders to begin submitting their input and feedback to the EU Protein Strategy.

The new strategy is to be further discussed by members of the European Parliament’s Agriculture and Rural Development Committee (AGRI).

The strategy will be introduced to provide effective measures that will increase and enhance the EU’s production of protein.

The European Commission has highlighted a number of goals for the EU Protein Strategy. These include the development of plant-based and alternative protein for food and feed, and a holistic approach that includes the whole food value chain.

The draft strategy suggests it is farmers who will be key to the new EU strategy, as new policy actions will include legislative measures to improve the production of protein.

Shaping the strategy

The Midlands-North-West MEP said: "With the recent publication of the EU’s new protein strategy, and as the only Irish MEP on the AGRI committee with direct involvement in shaping the strategy at this early stage, I am putting out a call to Irish stakeholders to send their submissions to my office.

“Given the huge importance of the Irish agri-food sector for the Irish economy and rural Ireland, it is vital that the interests and potential of our family farmers are reflected in this strategy.

“I am also meeting Emma Wiesner MEP this week, the legislative co-ordinator of this strategy, to express the Irish position.

“The many strands of the Irish agri-sector, from tillage to livestock, whether it’s dairy or meat, all have a valuable role to play in any EU or national protein strategy,” he said.