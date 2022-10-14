"The majority of pollution and the escalation of nitrate and phosphate pollution is coming from agriculture," Sinéad O'Brien has said.

A licensing system to control water pollution from the dairy and beef sector has been called for by a group of environmental organisations called Sustainable Water Network.

The calls are on the back of an Environment Protection Agency (EPA) water quality report released on Friday, which said that water quality in Ireland has seen a further decline.

Sustainable Water Network co-ordinator Sinead O'Brien told RTÉ Radio 1 on Friday that the findings of the Water Quality in Ireland Report 2016-2021 were extremely concerning and that there needs to be stricter regulations, especially for dairy farming.

"We are extremely concerned about the findings. Despite significant investments over the last decade in water management they're just not paying dividends.

Declining

“Not only are they [Irish waters] unhealthy, they are actually declining,” she said.

The "upswing in agricultural intensification" has led to particular problems in the east and the southeast, according to O'Brien, who added that there needs to be farm-specific assessments to control water pollution.

The best way to carry out these assessments, she said, is through licensing.

"The majority of pollution and the escalation of nitrate and phosphate pollution is coming from agriculture.

"At the moment, you have a licensing system for pigs and poultry, you don't have any licensing system for intensive beef of dairy.

"There is no way to control the impact that is having on vulnerable catchments, for example in the south and southeast,” she said.

Forestry

Forestry, O'Brien said, is a complicated picture, particularly in relation to where trees are sown.

“Forestry has increased in its impact since the last report and that’s only going to get more challenging.

“As we know, there’s a plan to increase forestry to meet our climate change targets.

"We need sensitivity mapping. There’s places where there can be afforestation and there’s places where there must be no trees put in.

"We need that to be strictly regulated. We need to make sure we have the right tree in the right place,” she said.

