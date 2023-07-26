Farmers attending a sheep breeding event hosted by the Tullow Sheep Breeders Association in Tullow Mart, Co Carlow, on Monday evening called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to show his commitment to the sheep sector.

Speaking on behalf of the farmers present, Eric Driver, PRO of Tullow Sheep Breeders Association, said: “The message from tonight is very clear. Farmers have heard enough excuses and they want to see some commitment to the sector now. Minister McConalogue has singled out sheep farmers as benefitting from ACRES but it is not just sheep farmers participating in ACRES.

“The €2 extra in the Sheep Improvement Scheme is also being highlighted as a great achievement when the budget was cut by €5m per annum from the last CAP reform and farmers will forego any increase in purchasing a genotyped ram – let’s not fool ourselves, there is no extra money in it for farmers.”

Driver also questioned the Department of Agriculture’s assessment that the sheep sector has not suffered any persistent adverse effect from Brexit.

Free trade agreements

“Sheep prices have fallen by €1.20/kg since the start of May. Consumption has dropped sharply in the UK, free trade agreements have opened the floodgates for higher volumes of Australian and New Zealand sheepmeat and Irish exports are bearing the brunt of this situation.”

Farmers called on the minister to show support before it is too late.

“We have 2,500 quality ewe lambs and ewe hoggets on offer in our first breeding sale on 2 August. The sale starts the sheep breeding sales season and a show of support is needed to provide confidence ahead of this key period.”

Meanwhile, IFA president Tim Cullinan has said the full implications of Brexit are only now coming in to play. With just 5% of total funding allocated to farmers and any unspent funds returning to the EU, Cullinan is calling on the Government to “act now to allocate more funding directly to farmers or else seek an extension from the European Commission”.