GLAS wild bird cover is due to be sown on all farms by 1 June.

The Department of Agriculture has been accused of having a habit of waiting until the last minute to implement “common sense policy and deadline extensions” by Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy.

Deputy Carthy, Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on agriculture, made the comments in relation to an upcoming deadline for the wild bird cover action in GLAS.

Farmers are required to have seed mixes sown by 1 June, but Carthy said many were unable to do so due to wet conditions.

“Many farmers, particularly in the west, have reported that this year, the soil is simply too wet to sow right now to meet the planting deadline of 1 June,” he said

Familiar approach

“Even at this late stage, I fully expect that the Department will extend the deadline in respect of this problem. But, they will leave it to the last minute, in an all-too-familiar approach from the Department of Agriculture.

“It sometimes seems that [the] Department like[s] to wait until existential crisis looms before taking action.”

Carthy said it seemed to permeate every single part of the Department.

“The Department of Agriculture needs to understand that this lethargic and lacklustre approach is causing undue stress to farmers.

"Farmers are no strangers to hard times or hard work – they deserve a Department that gives them space [that's] warranted and help as needed.”

Carthy called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to confirm an extension immediately.

“He claims to have been seeking flexibility in Brussels over the past number of days – he should provide it to farmers at home in this regard.”