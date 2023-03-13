Deputy Collins said that the price differential of fertiliser is a cause of increasing concern among farmers.

An urgent meeting of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has been called for by Independent TD Michael Collins.

The Cork South-West TD has said that the Minister must investigate the massive disparity in regional fertiliser costs.

He has also urged that Department officials and those affected in the agri sector join too.

Deputy Collins has said that he has written to the Minister urging him to investigate the wide variations that appear to exist with respect to fertiliser costs in different areas of the country and to immediately act on it.

Elevated levels

Deputy Collins said he is personally aware that farmers in Co Kildare have the option of purchasing one tonne of fertiliser for €620, while farmers in west Cork are being charged at least €800 for the equivalent type and amount.

“As long as fertiliser costs remain at their historically elevated levels, every effort must be made to address and minimise the wide and inexplicable price disparities that we are coming across at the local level.

“I am being told directly by some farmers that the price differential is a cause of increasing concern for them and this is leading to significant levels of anger because of the cost and access burdens that are then created," he said.

There has, he said, been a lot of talk at Government level and indeed at Departmental level around unfair trading practices (UTP) and the work of the UTP enforcement authority.

Investigation

“I am suggesting that there may be a role for the investigation of this issue in the context of unfair pricing regulations.

"That is certainly something I will be seeking clarity on from the Minister in terms of whether there is scope within the existing legislation to address issues like this," he said.

There must be fair play, he argued, adding that farmers are already under severe enough strain without this becoming a dominant feature of the Irish fertiliser market.