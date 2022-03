The first calf sale in 20 years will return to Kilcullen Mart on 20 April for a special beef sale to raise funds for Ukraine.

The Kildare and West Wicklow IFA branch and Leinster Marts have come up with the mighty idea, I’m told.

Philanthropist farmers in the locality are donating calves for the sale and all proceeds will be donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross fund.

The sale starts at 11am so get down to the ring and get bidding.