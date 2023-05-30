The young calves were penned too close to where slurry was being agitated, said vet Richard Hurley. / Claire Nash

Eight calves were killed after they succumbed to slurry fumes in Co Kerry on Monday, according to vet Richard Hurley.

The pen of young calves, being bucket reared, died on a farm outside Tralee.

The farmer was agitating slurry in a "big shed" and moved the calves to a pen further away, but which “wasn’t far enough”, said Hurley.

All animals in the pen succumbed to the slurry fumes.

Dangers

“You shouldn’t have any life - human or animal - near slurry when it is being mixed. If the calves are going to go down, you’d go down,” he said.

The animals have been removed to a knackery and the Department of Agriculture has been notified.

“You could see how it could easily happen,” warned the Kerry vet.