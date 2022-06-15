The prices received for farmers selling calves in Ireland in April 2022 were 34% lower than those received in April 2021, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

When comparing the CSO’s 12-month price comparison for all livestock, only one other animal has seen a price decrease.

The CSO found that sheep prices decreased some 4%. However, the calf price decrease, at a drop of 34% over the period, is substantially higher.

All other farmed animals have seen an increase in value when it comes to price between April 2021 and April 2022.

The CSO found that cattle prices, excluding calves, were up 21% and that poultry prices were up some 5%.

Pig prices raised only slightly over the 12 months, with a 1% increase seen when comparing the price at the end of April 2022, with the same month last year. However, the CSO found that pig prices increased some 16.7% between March and April 2022.

Products

According to the CSO, animal product prices also increased over the analysed period.

It reported that milk prices jumped 39% between April 2021 and April 2022 while egg prices increased by some 14% over the same period.

The CSO said wool prices increased by 13.7% over the 12 months. While sheep shearing is under way for the 2022 season and many farmers have not yet brought wool to processors, the CSO April figure suggests that wool markets have improved year-on-year.

Tillage

When comparing April 2021 to April 2022 prices, the CSO found that cereal prices were up 34%, potato prices (including seed) were up 22% and other vegetables increased in price a much lower 1%.

