Ardrahan GAA is hoping beef prices will continue to increase and use them to its advantage in the form of a calf-rearing fundraiser.

Calves to cash is the name, rearing a calf is the game.

After six to eight months the calf will be sold at the mart and all proceeds will go towards supporting the activities and development of Ardrahan GAA club.

The club is hoping to sell off up to 30 calves.