Ballyjamesduff Co-operative Livestock Mart closed its doors on Tuesday 20 December after its final sale of 2022 following a year of very strong sales.

As is the case all over Ireland, Ballyjamesduff has seen record numbers of quality stock being brought forward all year, with farmers taking advantage of the good prices available.

The 100% clearance rate on the day highlights the demand that exists for stock and the strong number of forward store cows suggests that farmers are happy to take a good price for their stock rather than suffering the input costs associated with winter feeding.

Bullock prices

Bullocks on the day weighing in the range of 300kg to 400kg sold from €2.30/kg to €2.95/kg, while bullocks weighing in the range of 400kg to 500kg typically sold from €2.44/kg to €3.10/kg.

Lighter heifers weighing 200kg to 300kg sold very well, with prices ranging as high as €2.80/kg to €3.33/kg.

Continental heifers weighing from 300kg to 400kg sold for an average price of €2.80/kg, while their Aberdeen Angus counterparts typically sold for €2.30/kg.

Dry cows in the 500kg to 600kg weight range fetched up to €2.23/kg for traditional Hereford types, but this category was largely dominated by dairy cows that typically sold around the €1.80/kg mark.

In pictures

This Friesian cow weighing 685kg sold for €1,360 (€1.99/kg).

This Charolais- cross heifer weighing 550kg sold for €1,630 (€2.96/kg).

This Limousin- cross bullock weighing 625kg sold for €1,850 (€2.96/kg).

This Charolais- cross bullock weighing 385kg sold for €1,280 (€3.32/kg).