Kanturk Mart returned to selling on Tuesday this week, with the first sale of the year hailed as a great success.
As expected, numbers for the opening sale were small, but demand proved very strong for the lots on offer.
Speaking after the sale, mart manager Seamus O’Keeffe said: “The sale had over 180 head of cattle on site and achieved a full clearance, which got the year off to a great start.
“The clearance highlighted the demand for all stock types, but there was certainly an extra bite for the more forward lots on offer.”
Leading prices
A number of leading prices on the day came from the cull cow section.
Dominated by dairy cows, prices started at slightly over €500 and sold as high as €1,400.
Prices generally began at €1/kg, with younger and better-fed lots exceeding €1.50/kg.
Securing the €1,400 price tag was a six-year-old Friesian cow that weighed 830kg (€1.69/kg). The small number of beef lots entered were led with a call of €1,160 for a near-six-year-old Hereford that weighed 675kg (€1.72/kg).
It was a smaller than usual showing for store bullocks, but, as already mentioned, those more forward-type lots hit the highest marks.
Prices here generally started anywhere from €350 with the weight all the way up to €740 with the weight.
Biggest entry
The biggest entry in this section came from the Angus breed, which also boasted the highest prices.
Securing the top bullock price of €1,320 was a batch of five Angus bullocks that had an average weight of 583kg (€2.26/kg).
Given the heavily dairy populated area of Kanturk and surrounds, most of the heifer stores on offer were also that of first-cross dairy beef.
Numbers and prices were again led by Angus, with prices starting at €2/kg, but selling from €420 to €785 with the weight.
Forward stock again led these prices. Top of the heifers was a 595kg Angus that sold for €1,380 (€2.32/kg).
In the weanling stock, the Hereford breed performed best across both bulls and heifers.
Top of these was a batch of three Hereford bull calves that had an average weight of 196kg and sold for €525 per head (€2.68/kg).
Top female price was for a batch of four Hereford heifers that weighed 168kg and sold for €390 (€2.32/kg).
