This January 2023-born Hereford-cross bull weighed 422kg and sold for €940 (€2.23/kg).

Kanturk Mart was a busy spot on Tuesday last as 860 cattle went through the ring for the weekly sale.

Included in this were 300 weanlings for a monthly weanling show and sale and exporters were very active for well-conformed continental bulls.

At the upper end of the trade, €3/kg to €3.20/kg was available for bulls over 350kg and lighter weanlings made over €3.60/kg on a number of occasions.

Plainer R grading bulls were back 20c to 40c/kg on these prices, depending on weight.

There was good appetite for Angus and Hereford dairy-crosses and prices from €2/kg to €2.30/kg snapped up most of these. A handful of traditional beef breed-crosses from the suckler herd snuck into higher per kilo prices also.

Content

Following the sale, mart manager, Seamus O’Keeffe was content with how it went.

“We had a complete clearance so that’s always a good sign and things seemed to go a bit better than last week. We’ve had better weather around here and that lifted the mood.

“For store bullocks and heifers, we were up €50 to €80 per head on last week. Exporters were present for weanlings and we had a share of buyers from the west too. It’s only now the bigger numbers are coming out.”

In pictures

This February 2023-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 384kg and sold for €1,240 (€3.23/kg).

This January 2023-born Belgian blue-cross bull weighed 404kg and sold for €1,450 (€3.59/kg).

This December 2022-born Simmental-cross bull weighed 530kg and sold for €1,220 (€2.30/kg).

This February 2023-born Hereford-cross bull weighed 320kg and sold for €700 (€2.19/kg).

This February 2023-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 424kg and sold for €1,300 (€3.07/kg).

This March 2023-born Belgian Blue-cross bull weighed 278kg and sold for €860 (€3.09/kg).