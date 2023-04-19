This Limousin heifer born in January 2021 and weighing 395kg sold for €1,240 (€3.14/kg)

Tipperary Town Mart saw strong numbers for its weekly weanling and cattle sale last Friday, with numbers still continuing to build on the few weeks previous.

There was a decent mixture of dairy and beef stock, with the few suckler-bred continental cattle present selling well throughout the sale.

The demand continues for Angus- and Hereford-crosses of both heifers and bullocks, with some of these lots securing just shy of €3.00/kg.

The recent improvement from the brutal weather conditions last week has aided cattle sales, with buyers of cattle for grass very active around the ring.

Continentals

Continental weanling bulls sold in the range of €2.76/kg to €3.37/kg, while the traditional breeds secured prices ranging from €2.40/kg to €3.18/kg.

There were massive entries of Angus weanlings in the sale, with one group of five Angus-cross weanling bulls that weighed 287kg selling for €910 (€3.17/kg).

Continental weanling heifers were few and far between, but those that were present commanded prices as high as €3.20/kg, which was paid for a pair of Limousin-cross weanling heifers weighing 325kg.

Traditional-bred weanling heifers sold in the range of €2.90/kg to €3.15/kg, with top call going to a pair of Angus-cross weanling heifers weighing 332kg that sold for €1,050.

Dairy-bred cows

There was a strong entry of dairy-bred cows forward for sale, with the better-quality lots selling quite well.

Friesian cull cows weighing in the region of 600kg generally sold from €1,160 to €1,340.

Small numbers of continental-bred cows attracted the attention of buyers around the ring, with Limousin-cross cows weighing around the 700kg mark fetching prices up to €1,870, with Charolais cows weighing in at 745kg selling for €1,730.

Cows with traditional Aberdeen Angus and Hereford breeding also attracted the attention of customers, with Hereford cull cows typically selling from €2.00/kg to €2.60/kg, while the Angus cows sold in the range of €1.95/kg to €2.78/kg.

‘Strong numbers’

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager and auctioneer Mark Donovan said: “Numbers are continuing to stay strong for our weekly sales here in Tipperary Town.

“Quality is good and thankfully with the improvement in weather this week, grass buyers are back around the ring which is hugely helping the trade.”

In pictures

This Friesian cow in milk born in April 2018 sold for €1,560.

This pair of Limousin-cross weanling bulls born in December 2022 and weighing 265kg sold for €850 (€3.21/kg).

This pedigree Friesian cow in milk born in March 2016 sold for €1,100.

This pair of Limousin-cross heifers born in April 2022 and weighing 230kg sold for €690 (€3.00/kg).

This pen of eight Friesian-cross bullocks born in March 2022 and weighing 262kg sold for €630 (€2.40/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born in April 2022 and weighing 310kg sold for €900 (€2.90/kg).

This pen of four Hereford-cross heifers born in April 2022 and weighing 210kg sold for €600 (€2.86/kg).

The Angus-cross bullock born in March 2021 and weighing 540kg sold for €1,340 (€2.48/kg).

This Friesian heifer born in February 2021 and weighing 580kg sold for €1,440 (€2.49/kg).

This group of seven Angus-cross heifers born in January 2022 and weighing 295kg sold for €810 (€2.75/kg).