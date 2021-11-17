Carnaross Mart in Co Meath recorded a flying trade for all classes of lambs at its weekly sale on Tuesday.
Manager Padraig McElroy reported on a good entry for the time of year of 900 lambs and just under 100 ewes, but such is the level of demand at present that this failed to satisfy buyer appetite.
This is especially true of slaughter-fit lambs, with factory agents and butcher or wholesale buyers scouring the countryside in search of higher numbers.
Lambs weighing upwards of 50kg averaged €3.17/kg. This ranged from average-quality or crossbred-type lambs weighing in the region of 50kg selling from €155 upwards to top-quality lambs weighing 51kg to 55kg selling from €166 to a top of €172, with a few lots exceeding 60kg selling at a similarly high price.
Quality lambs weighing 48kg to 49kg sold from €162 to €167 in the main, while factory agents had no hesitation in dropping back in the weight for lambs weighing 45kg to 46kg with a good flesh cover.
There was also interest here from farmers for ewe lambs with breeding potential and for short-keep stores, which increased competition. Prices for lowland lambs ranged in the main from €3.25/kg to €3.35/kg, with the best-quality lots 10c/kg higher and hitting €150 to €154 for 45kg lambs.
Medium-weight store lambs ranging from 30kg to 38kg averaged €3.28/kg, but this includes variation from hill and crossbred lambs selling in the region of €2.80/kg to €3.10/kg to top prices of €3.40/kg to €3.60/kg for well-presented lambs or ewe lambs.
There was also variation in the trade for Scottish Blackface and crossbred lambs, depending on quality, size and liveweight. Some well-grown Perth- and Lanark-type ram lambs weighing from 26kg to 28kg sold from €2.80/kg to €3/kg, while, at the other end, light poor-quality lambs sold from €2.25/kg to €2.50/kg.
The majority of ewes on offer were Scottish Blackface and crossbred ewes of lighter weights ranging from 43kg to the mid-70kg. Prices for ewes weighing 40kg to 50kg ranged from less than €1/kg for lots lacking flesh to €1.30/kg to €150/kg. Ewes weighing 50kg to 70kg averaged around the €1.40/kg mark.
