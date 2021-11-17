These well-grown Texel and Charollais cross ewe lambs weighing 55.2kg sold for €171 (€3.10/kg).

These mainly Suffolk cross ewe lambs weighing 47.81kg sold for €159 (€3.32/kg).

Carnaross Mart in Co Meath recorded a flying trade for all classes of lambs at its weekly sale on Tuesday.

Manager Padraig McElroy reported on a good entry for the time of year of 900 lambs and just under 100 ewes, but such is the level of demand at present that this failed to satisfy buyer appetite.

This is especially true of slaughter-fit lambs, with factory agents and butcher or wholesale buyers scouring the countryside in search of higher numbers.

Lambs weighing upwards of 50kg averaged €3.17/kg. This ranged from average-quality or crossbred-type lambs weighing in the region of 50kg selling from €155 upwards to top-quality lambs weighing 51kg to 55kg selling from €166 to a top of €172, with a few lots exceeding 60kg selling at a similarly high price.

Quality lambs weighing 48kg to 49kg sold from €162 to €167 in the main, while factory agents had no hesitation in dropping back in the weight for lambs weighing 45kg to 46kg with a good flesh cover.

There was also interest here from farmers for ewe lambs with breeding potential and for short-keep stores, which increased competition. Prices for lowland lambs ranged in the main from €3.25/kg to €3.35/kg, with the best-quality lots 10c/kg higher and hitting €150 to €154 for 45kg lambs.

Medium-weight store lambs ranging from 30kg to 38kg averaged €3.28/kg, but this includes variation from hill and crossbred lambs selling in the region of €2.80/kg to €3.10/kg to top prices of €3.40/kg to €3.60/kg for well-presented lambs or ewe lambs.

There was also variation in the trade for Scottish Blackface and crossbred lambs, depending on quality, size and liveweight. Some well-grown Perth- and Lanark-type ram lambs weighing from 26kg to 28kg sold from €2.80/kg to €3/kg, while, at the other end, light poor-quality lambs sold from €2.25/kg to €2.50/kg.

The majority of ewes on offer were Scottish Blackface and crossbred ewes of lighter weights ranging from 43kg to the mid-70kg. Prices for ewes weighing 40kg to 50kg ranged from less than €1/kg for lots lacking flesh to €1.30/kg to €150/kg. Ewes weighing 50kg to 70kg averaged around the €1.40/kg mark.

This batch of 10 horned crossbred ram lambs weighing 36.8kg sold for €117 per head (€3.18/kg).

These Charollais cross we lambs weighing 39.2kg sold for €136 each(€3.47/kg).

This pen of mixed-quality ram lambs weighing 31.2kg sold for €108 each(€3.46/kg).

These Texel cross ewe lambs weighing 34kg sold for €120 (€3.53/kg).

These 14 Cheviot ewe lambs weighing 44.71kg and running with aram for the last three weeks sold for €154 per head(€3.44/kg).

This pen of 12 nice-quality Scottish Blackface ram lambs weighing 30.5kg sold for €86 each (€2.82/kg).

This pen of fleshed Scottish Blackface ram lambs weighing 42.16kg sold for €128 each (€3.03/kg).

This batch of 10 Charollais cross lambs weighing 49.3kg sold for €164 (€3.33/kg).

These nice-quality Suffolk ewe lambs weighing 47.9kg sold for €163 per head(€3.40/kg).

These Texel cross ewe lambs weighing 43kg sold for €145 each (€3.37/kg).

These strong ram lambs weighing 63.33kg sold for €173 each (€2.73/kg).

This batch of 10 Charollais cross ewe lambs weighing 45kg sold for €150 per head (€3.33/kg).

These Suffolk cross ewe lambs averaging 36.8kg sold for €131 (€3.56/kg).