This August 2021-born bull weighed 570kg and sold for €1,590 (€2.79/kg).

Kanturk Mart had its autumn-born weanling show and sale on Tuesday and while weanling numbers were back a fraction, cow and store numbers bulked out the numbers.

Speaking after the sale, mart manager Seamus O’Keeffe said: “We had more stock than we’d usually have for this time of year across all classes.

“There was 440 cattle altogether, but our weanling numbers were back a bit.

“That was noticeable for the top end of the trade really.

Autumn herds

“There’s been less farmers involved in autumn breeding suckler herds than usual in the area and that’s starting to show a bit.

“Others would holding out for our spring-born weanling sale next month.”

The sale toppers were breaking €4/kg, with a share breaking €3/kg also predominantly heavier weanling bulls.

Champion of the show, a 502kg Belgian Blue bull, sold for €2,100 (€4.18/kg).

Plainer bulls were from there back to €2.45/kg.

Cow trade

The cow trade was a bit easier than other weeks, but numbers have remained steady.

There was good demand for light Angus and whitehead store bullocks.

Seamus said farmers who would have sold cattle to the factory and now have grass available are the main buyers for these cattle.

In pictures

This October 2021-born bull weighed 466kg and sold for €1,450 (€3.11/kg).

This November 2021-born bull weighed 502kg and sold for €2,100 (€4.18/kg).

This November 2021-born bull weighed 390kg and sold for €1,180 (€3.03/kg).

This August 2021-born bull weighed 530kg and sold for €1,510 (€2.85/kg).