This champion Blue heifer born March 2020 weighed 720kg and sold for €4,640 (€6.44/kg).

Central Auctions Roscrea hosted a special show and sale of heifers and cull cows for its opening cattle sale of 2022.

The sale attracted big numbers, with nearly 750 cattle packing the yard. Demand throughout was a testament to the quality on offer, resulting in a 97% clearance rate.

Speaking after the sale, manager Michael Harty said: “It was an exceptional run of stock, with very, very strong trade from start to finish.

“We had a huge amount of customers both north and south of the border, with feedlots and factory buyers also very active.

This Limousin cow weighed 820kg and sold for €2,190 (€2,67/kg).

“The trade was a compliment to the farmers and proves well-fed beasts will get rewarded.”

Nearly one third of animals present were well-made beef cull cows. Forward or cows suitable to go for continued breeding proved most in demand.

Looking at the overall average price, it rested at a respectable €2.14/kg. However, this increased to a massive €2.74/kg for the top third of lots sold.

This Limousin heifer weighed 595kg and sold for €1,580 (€2.66/kg).

Leading price per kilogramme was €3.38/kg, which was paid for a four-year-old Belgian Blue cow that weighed 800kg (€2,700).

Top price per head was another Belgian Blue cow. This rising five year old weighed 945kg and sold for €3,180 (€3.37/kg).

In the heifer section, demand again proved strongest for forward, heavier stock of continental background.

This Charolais cow weighed 705kg and sold for €1,730 (€2.45/kg).

The main highlight came when the pre-sale champion sold for a massive €4,640. This Belgian Blue heifer, born in March 2020, hit the scales at 720kg, commanding a price per kilogramme of €6.44/kg.

The Blue breed was also behind the second-top price of €4,300. This was paid for a February 2019-born heifer that weighed 750kg (€5.73/kg).

This topped an exceptional day’s trading, with a host of other heifers surpassing €4/kg.

This Blue cow weighed 715kg and sold for €2,400 (€3.36/kg).

Overall, the top third of heifers exceeding 600kg had a staggering average price of €3.42/kg.

Dairy sale

Central Auctions also hosted a dairy clearance sale in Nenagh the previous day. This was for the long-established local Bayly farm of Paul O’Brien.

This champion Blue heifer born March 2020 weighed 635kg and sold for €2,860 (€4.50/kg).

Demand here also proved strong, resulting in cows selling to an average of €2,000, while heifers averaged €1,800.

Top price was a call of €2,340 for a three-year-old second-calver due early next month. This Haggard Franko daughter carried an EBI of €234.

Other lots

This May 2019-born Charolais heifer weighed 605kg and old for €1,860 (€3.07/kg).

This Charolais cow weighed 955kg and sold for €3,000 (€3.14/kg).

This first prizewinning Blue cow born in 2017 weighed 945kg and sold for €3,180 (€3.37/kg).

This February 2018-born Friesian third-calving cow due to calve end January with an EBI of €181 and which produced 8,119kg milk solids in 2021 weighed 620kg and sold for €2,320.

This February 2018-born Friesian third-calving cow due to calve end January with an EBI of €181 and which produced 8,119kg milk solids in 2021 weighed 620kg and sold for €2,320.

This 555kg Friesian second calver born February 2019 and due to calve on 7 February 2022 had an EBI of €137, produced 6,119kg milk solids in her first lactation and sold for €2,320.

This 555kg Friesian second calver born February 2019 and due to calve on 7 February 2022 had an EBI of €137, produced 6,119kg milk solids in her first lactation and sold for €2,320.