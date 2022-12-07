This 2016-born cow weighed 820kg and sold for €2,870 (€3.50/kg).

Skibbereen Mart was packed on Friday last for its annual fatstock show and sale. Demand for breeding heifers kept pace with similar sales further up the country.

Speaking after the sale, mart manager Denis O’Donoghue said: “The breeding heifer trade seems to be after taking a different turn altogether.

“Online has opened it up completely, it’s made us more accessible to buyers up the country and it’s a massive boost to the ordinary sale too.”

Top price of €6,500 was paid for the reserve champion of the show, a November 2021-born heifer belonging to Baltimore farmers Donal Murphy and Kieran Sheehy.

Mervyn Busteed from Bandon won supreme champion with his February 2021-born bullock that weighed 745kg and sold for €3,400 (€4.56/kg).

In the main sale, cows were the stand-out performers. Of the 172 cows on offer, only three sold for under their weight.

Fleshed Friesians came to €1.95/kg and some store dairy exceeded €1.70/kg. Prices for dry suckler cows were further ahead of this level.

O’Donoghue said: “Cows are gone to a new level. It’s been building about two weeks and from Monday it just took off. There’s a fantastic trade there, especially for store cows.”

In pictures

This August 2021-born heifer weighed 550kg and sold for €1,650 (€3/kg).

This December 2020-born heifer weighed 750kg and sold for €3,750 (€5/kg).

This February 2021-born bullock was supreme champion of the show and sale. He weighed 745kg and sold for €3,400 (€4.56/kg).

This May 2021-born bullock weighed 710kg and sold for €2,500 (€3.52/kg).

This November 2021-born heifer weighed 430kg and sold for €2,250 (€5.23/kg).

This July 2021-born heifer weighed 450kg and sold for €2,150 (€4.78/kg).

This February 2021-born heifer weighed 680kg and sold for €3,300 (€4.85/kg).

This December 2021-born heifer weighed 485kg and sold for €2,750 (€5.67/kg).