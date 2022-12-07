Skibbereen Mart was packed on Friday last for its annual fatstock show and sale. Demand for breeding heifers kept pace with similar sales further up the country.
Speaking after the sale, mart manager Denis O’Donoghue said: “The breeding heifer trade seems to be after taking a different turn altogether.
“Online has opened it up completely, it’s made us more accessible to buyers up the country and it’s a massive boost to the ordinary sale too.”
Top price of €6,500 was paid for the reserve champion of the show, a November 2021-born heifer belonging to Baltimore farmers Donal Murphy and Kieran Sheehy.
Mervyn Busteed from Bandon won supreme champion with his February 2021-born bullock that weighed 745kg and sold for €3,400 (€4.56/kg).
In the main sale, cows were the stand-out performers. Of the 172 cows on offer, only three sold for under their weight.
Fleshed Friesians came to €1.95/kg and some store dairy exceeded €1.70/kg. Prices for dry suckler cows were further ahead of this level.
O’Donoghue said: “Cows are gone to a new level. It’s been building about two weeks and from Monday it just took off. There’s a fantastic trade there, especially for store cows.”
