These Suffolk-cross ewe lambs were owned by Peter Behan. Weighing 61kg, they sold for €202/head and also won best pen of Suffolk-cross ewe lambs.

The Aughrim Sheep Breeders group celebrated its 55th annual show and sale on Friday 2 September. The event took place in Carnew Mart and saw over 2,100 sheep on offer.

The prizewinning Cheviot hoggets and show champions was a pen of sheep owned by John Driver that sold for €270.

Ewe lambs sold from €110 for lighter lots up to over €150 for stronger lots.

Prizewinning Cheviot hogget ewes sold for €270/head, while Cheviot ewes two years and upwards sold for €208/head.

Prizewinning Suffolk-cross hogget ewes sold for €285/head, while Suffolk-cross ewes two years and upwards sold for €142/head. Broken-mouthed ewes made up to €180, while cast ewes also fetched up to €180/head.

Large class

There was a large class of Suffolk-cross ewe lambs, with first-prizewinning 61kg ewe lambs selling for €202/head.

Fat lambs at 61kg made €160, while prizewinning store lambs weighing 41kg sold for €102/head.

There was a strong trade for Cheviot ewe lambs. First-prizewinning lambs weighing 47kg sold for €158/head.

The prize for overall champion pen of ewes was awarded to John Driver, while the prize for reserve champion pen of ewes was awarded to Eamon Eger.

Wicklow Cheviot Sheep owners chair John Malone said: “There was a great display of Wicklow Cheviot Sheep on offer on the day.

"There was a large entry of top-quality ewe lambs and hogget ewes, which were met with a very good trade for quality lots.”

There was great interest and demand for Wicklow Cheviots on the day.

Aughrim Sheep Breeders chair Sean O'Neill commented: “We’re very happy with the show. Over the 55 years, we’ve built up a great loyal base of farmers who bring stock and also buyers and sponsors.

"We’re very lucky we have a great mart to work in. Trade was good and a lot of great stock out today, which we hope our buyers will get on well with.”

Alan Kinsella and Sean O’Neill, on behalf of the Aughrim Sheep Breeders Association, thanked all the sponsors and judges for supporting and helping the annual event.

In pictures

This pen of Cheviot hogget ewes sold for €282/head and won second prize in their class.

This pen of Cheviot ewe lambs sold for €130/head.

This pen of Suffolk-cross ewe lambs weighed 44.2kg and sold for €125/head.

Some of the two years and upwards Cheviot ewes on offer on the day.