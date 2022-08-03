There were active buyers for all cattle types at Tullow Mart for its weekly cattle sale on Friday. Some 320 head passed through the ring, with a 97% clearance rate, according to mart manager Eric Driver.
Forward bullocks over two years old and weighing between 750kg and 810kg averaged €2.55/kg, with some quality Limousin lots passing the €2.65/kg mark.
Heifers of the same age and weighing between 560kg and 600kg made an average of €2.75/kg, with some quality continental cattle in good condition exceeding this.
Stock born in 2021 sold similarly well, with a mix of both heifers and bullocks on offer. There was strong demand for these store cattle, with an almost 100% clearance rate.
However, within this, one-year-old bullocks fared better than heifers, with some quality lots nearing the €3.00/kg mark, with plainer types selling closer to €2.50/kg.
Strong demand
There was also strong demand for the dairy-bred Hereford and Angus heifers presented. Lots born between April and July 2021 and at weights close to 300kg also averaged out at €2.50/kg.
Meanwhile, heavier one-year-old continental heifers with feeding or breeding potential pushed €2.60/kg.
Heavy cull cattle were also sought after, with a 980kg Limousin stock bull selling for the sale’s top price of €2,300 (€2.35/kg).
