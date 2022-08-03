There were active buyers for all cattle types at Tullow Mart for its weekly cattle sale on Friday. Some 320 head passed through the ring, with a 97% clearance rate, according to mart manager Eric Driver.

Forward bullocks over two years old and weighing between 750kg and 810kg averaged €2.55/kg, with some quality Limousin lots passing the €2.65/kg mark.

Heifers of the same age and weighing between 560kg and 600kg made an average of €2.75/kg, with some quality continental cattle in good condition exceeding this.

Stock born in 2021 sold similarly well, with a mix of both heifers and bullocks on offer. There was strong demand for these store cattle, with an almost 100% clearance rate.

However, within this, one-year-old bullocks fared better than heifers, with some quality lots nearing the €3.00/kg mark, with plainer types selling closer to €2.50/kg.

Strong demand

There was also strong demand for the dairy-bred Hereford and Angus heifers presented. Lots born between April and July 2021 and at weights close to 300kg also averaged out at €2.50/kg.

Meanwhile, heavier one-year-old continental heifers with feeding or breeding potential pushed €2.60/kg.

Heavy cull cattle were also sought after, with a 980kg Limousin stock bull selling for the sale’s top price of €2,300 (€2.35/kg).

In pictures

This Aubrac-cross April 2021-born bullock weighed 490kg and made €1,250 (€2.55/kg).

These three Hereford-cross heifers born between May and July 2021 weighed 258kg and made €680 (€2.64/kg).

This Limousin-cross February 2020-born bullock weighed 770kg and made €2,010 (€2.61/kg).

This April 2020-born Limousin heifer weighed 565kg and made €1,600 (€2.83/kg).