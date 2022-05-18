Tuesday’s cattle sale in Central Auctions Nenagh Mart recorded an entry of 550 head and a 99% clearance rate. This included a special entry of 100 mainly forward store and some slaughter-fit Charolais, Friesian and Hereford-cross bullocks.
Central Auctions manager Michael Harty reported the special sale entry ignited an insatiable appetite demonstrated by factory agents in recent weeks.
Top-quality Charolais cattle dominated entries of bullocks weighing in excess of 600kg, with MartBids analysis showing prices averaging €3.00/kg, while the top third of cattle averaged €3.20/kg. A batch of 10 Hereford-cross bullocks weighing 635kg secured a standout price of €3.00/kg.
The top third of bullocks in the 500kg to 600kg weight bracket averaged €3/kg and included Angus and Charolais cattle selling to €3.20/kg.
Average prices here were recorded at €2.71/kg, with Friesian bullocks selling from €2.40/kg to €2.50/kg and Hereford and Angus cattle ranging from €2.55/kg to €2.90/kg depending on quality.
Traditional breed crosses weighing 400kg to 500kg sold in the main from €2.60/kg to €2.90/kg, with the best lots hitting €3/kg and over. Meanwhile, Friesians sold from €2/kg to €2.35/kg, with lighter bullocks weighing back to 350kg with poorer weight-for-age selling from €1.85/kg upwards.
Cull cow prices were up on average by 10c/kg to 20c/kg on the week, underpinned by better-quality cows offered.
Friesian cows sold from €2.10/kg to €2.48/kg, with small numbers of beef-cross cows selling to €3/kg.
Live exporters were anxious for calves, with prices strengthening on average by €20 to €30/head.
Angus and Hereford calves sold from €100 upwards for light and plainer-type calves to €170 to €250 for better-quality and aged calves. A selection of top-quality calves hit as high as €300/head.
