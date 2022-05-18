These two Charolais-cross bullocks weighing 625kg and born March 2020 sold for €2,050 (€3.28/kg).

Tuesday’s cattle sale in Central Auctions Nenagh Mart recorded an entry of 550 head and a 99% clearance rate. This included a special entry of 100 mainly forward store and some slaughter-fit Charolais, Friesian and Hereford-cross bullocks.

Central Auctions manager Michael Harty reported the special sale entry ignited an insatiable appetite demonstrated by factory agents in recent weeks.

Top-quality Charolais cattle dominated entries of bullocks weighing in excess of 600kg, with MartBids analysis showing prices averaging €3.00/kg, while the top third of cattle averaged €3.20/kg. A batch of 10 Hereford-cross bullocks weighing 635kg secured a standout price of €3.00/kg.

The top third of bullocks in the 500kg to 600kg weight bracket averaged €3/kg and included Angus and Charolais cattle selling to €3.20/kg.

Average prices here were recorded at €2.71/kg, with Friesian bullocks selling from €2.40/kg to €2.50/kg and Hereford and Angus cattle ranging from €2.55/kg to €2.90/kg depending on quality.

Traditional breed crosses weighing 400kg to 500kg sold in the main from €2.60/kg to €2.90/kg, with the best lots hitting €3/kg and over. Meanwhile, Friesians sold from €2/kg to €2.35/kg, with lighter bullocks weighing back to 350kg with poorer weight-for-age selling from €1.85/kg upwards.

Cull cow prices were up on average by 10c/kg to 20c/kg on the week, underpinned by better-quality cows offered.

Friesian cows sold from €2.10/kg to €2.48/kg, with small numbers of beef-cross cows selling to €3/kg.

Live exporters were anxious for calves, with prices strengthening on average by €20 to €30/head.

Angus and Hereford calves sold from €100 upwards for light and plainer-type calves to €170 to €250 for better-quality and aged calves. A selection of top-quality calves hit as high as €300/head. In pictures

This Charolais-cross bullock weighing 645kg and born February 2020 sold for €1,970 (€3.05/kg).

Three quality Charolais-cross bullocks born in March and April 2020 and averaging 651kg sold for €2,080 (€3.19/kg).

These three top-quality Charolais-cross bullocks averaging 646kg and born January to March 2020 sold for €2,100 (€3.25/kg).

These two Hereford-cross bullocks weighing 475kg on average and born April 2020 sold for €1,380 (€2.91/kg).

This Aberdeen Angus-cross bullock weighing 350kg and born February 2021 sold for €920 (€2.63/kg).

This batch of 11 Friesian bullocks averaging 561kg and 28 months of age sold for €1,340 (€2.39/kg).

This batch of 10 Hereford-cross bullocks averaging 636kg and 28 months of age sold for €1,910 (€3.00/kg).

This lot of two Hereford-cross bullocks weighing 522kg and born June and October 2020 sold for €1,320 (€2.53/kg).

These three February 2020-born Friesian bullocks averaging 293kg sold for €650 (€2.22/kg).

Four Limousin-cross bullocks weighing 428kg on average and born in February 2021 sold for €1,180 (€2.76/kg).

This April 2020-born Hereford-cross bullock weighing 430kg sold for €1,120 (€2.61/kg).

This 645kg quality Charolais-cross bullock born February 2020 sold for €2,030 (€3.15/kg).

Two Charolais bullocks born in February and March 2020 and weighing 687kg sold for €2,110 (€3.07/kg).