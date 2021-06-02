Kilcullen Mart hosted its weekly sale of all cattle on Wednesday.

While numbers are easing back week on week, trade for the 184 cattle on show was very strong.

Speaking after the sale, Leinster Marts manager Jimmy Walsh said: “Trade across the board for all classes of stock is very, very strong.

“Heavy lots are most in demand, with flesh more important than age. Heavy Angus are a different story, as they could make anything buyers want them so much. A high tide lifts all boats and we are seeing that across the other weight categories.”

Lighter stores on offer were slightly back, particularly for heifers over bullocks, but still stand in the region of 10c/kg over what would usually be achieved at this time of year.

A good entry of store Angus bullocks were met with some of the best trade on the day, with prices ranging from €2.10/kg to €2.40/kg. The upper end of these prices was paid for good yearling suckler-bred Angus cattle. Continental-bred stores surpassed this on occasion, but generally around €2.40/kg for bullocks was a good guide.

Heavy stock was few and far between, but the short-keep stock were also met with a solid trade, selling over €2.50/kg on occasion.

This pair of spring-born Charolais heifers weighed 448kg and sold for €1,070 (€2.39/kg).

This September 2019-born Charolais heifer weighed 500kg and sold for €1,120 (€2.24/kg).

This April 2020-born Charolais bull weighed 585kg and sold for €1,290 (€2.21/kg).

These three yearling Charolais heifers had an average weight of 385kg and sold for €880 (€2.29/kg).