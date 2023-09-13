This pair of March 2022-born Hereford bullocks weighed 467kg and sold for €1,170 (€2.50/kg).

Birr Mart’s number have continued to increase, with close to 400 cattle through the ring at last Monday’s sale.

Auctioneer David Whyte said farmer buyers dominated the trade over the last three weeks in Birr.

“Lads are getting on good killing grass cattle over the last few weeks. A lot of these had to kill as cattle were coming close to 30 months.

“Grass growth has been unreal down this end of the country, so with cattle gone and money back in the bank account, buyers are back out buying lighter stores to get some cheap weight gain on them for a few months before they go back into the shed.”

Factory agents are also active both ringside and online for heavy cattle.

Whyte said: “The uptake in the weather means I don’t think we’ll see any real glut of cattle into marts over the next few months.

“I’d say numbers will stay steady, which will hopefully help the trade.”

The general run of 400kg to 500kg heifers was from €2.50/kg to €3.00/kg, with big demand for Aberdeen Angus cattle. A pen of 442kg Hereford bullocks born in March 2021 sold for €1,150.

Three finished spring 2021-born Limousin heifers sold for €1,930. Cows were also in demand, with a 2010-born Limousin cow weighing 675kg selling for €1,490.

In pictures

This March 2022-born Aberdeen Angus bullock weighed 485kg and sold for €1,260 (€2.60/kg).

This pair of March 2022-born Charolais heifers weighed 475kg and sold for €1,340 (€2.82/kg).

This pair of March 2022-born Limousin heifers weighed 430kg and sold for €1,080 (€2.51/kg).

This May 2022-born Charolais heifer weighed 395kg and sold for €1,140 (€2.89/kg).