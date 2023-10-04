This March 2021-born Charolais bullock weighed 590kg and sold for €1,690 (€2.86/kg).

Tuam Mart had a special show and sale of bullocks on Monday 2 October. Marts have seen a big increase in numbers over the last week and Tuam was no exception, with a big yard of bullocks for sale.

Trade was brisk, with a number of heavy bullocks hitting over €3/kg.

A pen of five super Charoais bullocks weighing 756kg sold for €2,400 (€3.17/kg). Northern customers were very active online looking for short-keep cattle in marts last week.

Weanling bulls were also a great trade at Monday’s sale, with top quality 300kg to 400kg bull weanlings making between €3.50/kg and €3.80/kg. Top call went to a 285kg Limousin bull calf selling for €1,080.

Dry cow trade

The dry cow trade was also very solid, with a 930kg Charolais cow hitting €2,300 (€2.47/kg).

Feeder cows were also highly sought after, with 600kg cows regularly hitting between €1,500 and €1,700/head.

Tuam Mart manager Marion Devane said: “There was a great appetite for the top-quality bullocks, with farmer buyers willing to go that extra bit for the good one.

“We have a number of special sales coming up including a special ICBF sale of replacement heifers on Monday 9 October. Norman Connolly will also hold his annual sale of 72 in-calf heifers on Monday 23 October at 7.30pm.”

In pictures

These pair of June 2021-born Charolais bullocks weighed 667kg and sold for €1,900 (€2.85/kg).

This February 2022-born Limousin bullock weighed 430kg and sold for €1,350 (€3.14/kg).

This June 2022-born Charolais bullock weighed 480kg and sold for €1,440 (€3.00/kg).

This September 2022-born Charolais bullock weighed 375kg and sold for €1,040 (€2.77/kg).