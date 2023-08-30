This Charolais-cross bullock weighing 625kg and born 10 May 2021 sold for €1,780 (€2.85/kg).

Aurivo Livestock Mart Mohill’s special sale of beef and store bullocks held last Saturday recorded a vibrant trade for slaughter-fit cattle.

The entry of over 120 bullocks included a dozen heavy bullocks weighing from 700kg to 800kg.

The average weight of bullocks in this category was 745.5kg and had an average sale price of €1,875 or €2.52/kg.

The highest price of €2,060 was paid for a quality May 2021-born Charolais bullock weighing 785kg.

The majority of bullocks weighing 600kg to 700kg were described by mart manager Daragh Barden as being slaughter fit or very forward store bullocks on the point of finishing.

The average price of €1,610 was paid for bullocks weighing 642kg (€2.51/kg).

Prices of €2.60/kg to €2.80/kg were paid for the best-quality bullocks, with a small number of plain-quality dairy crossbreds selling back to €2/kg.

Bullocks weighing 500kg to 600kg were also mainly of Charolais and Limousin breeding.

Daragh reports that finishers and agents sourcing forward stores were keen for quality short-keep stores.

An average price of €1,485 was paid for bullocks averaging 544kg (€2.73/kg).

Charolais and Charolais-cross cattle averaged in the region of €2.75/kg, ranging from €2.40/kg for plainer types to as high as €3/kg, with Limousins 10c/kg higher.

The trade for bullocks weighing 400kg to 500kg was brisk, with the average price recorded at €2.91/kg (457.5kg at €1,334).

Significant numbers of U grading bullocks with good weight for age sold from €3/kg to €3.20/kg, with plainer-quality lots from €2.40/kg upwards. There was only a dozen or so bullocks weighing less than 400kg, with bullocks averaging €1,049 at 366kg (€2.86/kg).

Cull cows

The entry of cull cows was small, with local producers holding off showing cows ahead of a special sale next week.

A handful of light cows lacking flesh and weighing 500kg to 600kg sold from €1.35/kg to €1.60/kg, with similar weight fleshed cows to €1.89/kg. A number of quality heavier cows weighing 700kg to 830kg sold from €1.96/kg to €2.20/kg on average.

Daragh reports that the previous week’s special heifer sale was an equally firm trade, with factory agents keen for slaughter-fit stock and prices following a similar trend. The mart will hold a special sale of dry cows and sucklers on Saturday 2 September, starting at 10am.

In pictures

Weighing 645kg, this Limousin-cross bullock born 13 September 2021 sold for €1,480 (€2.29/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock weighing 545kg and born 22 September 2021 sold for €1,470 (€2.70/kg).

Weighing 555kg, this Charolais-cross bullock born sold for €1,500 (€2.70/kg).

This quality Limousin-cross bullock weighing 525kg and born 20 April 2022 sold for €1,560 (€2.97/kg).

This 510kg Charolais-cross bullock born 4 June 2022 sold for €1,460 (€2.86/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock weighing 560kg and born 1 May 2022 sold for €1,540 (€2.75/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock weighing 440kg and born 1 May 2022 sold for €1,440 (€3.27/kg).